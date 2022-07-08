HomeTech NewsSmart GadgetsImprove productivity by turning off notifications on your Amazfit smartwatch

Improve productivity by turning off notifications on your Amazfit smartwatch

By Brian Adam
The family of amazon watches It has become one of the best options to consider if you want to buy a smartwatch at a good price. The great alternative to Apple Watch offers a wide variety of models so you can choose the one that best suits your needs and budget.

Thanks to such a varied and quality catalogue, in addition to very aggressive prices, amazfit is one of the main players in the wearables sector. So it is very likely that you have one of the smartwatches available in your portfolio.

And the truth is that the purchase could not be more successful. Mainly because its line of smart watches stands out for offering a scandalous batteryin addition to all kinds of functions with which to get the most out of your smart watch.

Activate Do Not Disturb mode on your Amazfit watch

For example, we have explained how you can have the screen of your smartwatch always on so you can use it as a traditional watch. We have also told you how to use your Amazfit as a personal assistant. And now, let’s goPrevent notifications from bothering you.

On more than one occasion, especially if you are working, you will have been distracted when you noticed that your smart watch is receiving notifications. Whether it’s because a friend has sent you a message, or you’ve received a personal email, chances are you’ll stop to check it. And that makes you lose productivity.

Or maybe you want to watch a movie at the cinema and you don’t feel like constantly receiving notifications. So, the best thing you can do is disable them. In addition, and as you will see later, the process is very simple.

For it, you just have to activate the do not disturb mode. This function allows you to program what time you do not want the screen to turn on, very useful for nights. But you can also activate this mode manually and deactivate it as you please, so it’s not a bad idea to know the steps to follow.

  • First, swipe down on your watch to open the options menu.
  • Now, click on the icon of a clock with a circle
  • Within the options that appear, select to activate Do Not Disturb mode.
  • When you can already receive notifications, simply disable this option.

We have already told you that the whole process is very simple, so save this trick for activate Do Not Disturb mode on your Amazfit smartwatch whenever you need a plus of concentration, or avoid the happy notifications.

