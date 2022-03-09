Improve privacy in Windows: find out which apps access your data

Although you may not believe it, the applications that are used in the Windows operating system (and also those of macOS), access the information that you have in the Microsoft account. This can go against the privacy you want to have and therefore it is a good idea that you know exactly what software is doing this in order to take appropriate action. This occurs in both productivity applications and games, so you can avoid your personal information being at risk. The reason for this is to have enough information so that, if you have a problem with your computer, when you restore it you can have things as close as possible to how they were before. It is important that you know that the data is stored in the cloud, something that for many can be problematic, since there are not a few companies that have security breaches. Therefore, reviewing the list of apps that have access to your data to check if this seems right to you is something you have to know how to do. And, in case this is not the case, we will tell you how to achieve it in a simple way. So you can review the information The first thing you have to know is that to carry out all the steps you have to use the internet browser you usually use (it doesn’t matter which one it is, since everything works perfectly both in Chrome and in Edge, to put it An example). What you have to do then is the following: Enter the Microsoft account control website using this link. You have to supply your credentials as usual. Now, click on the Privacy option on the top blue ribbon. A new screen will then appear where you can see all the information that has to do with this section of your account. Scroll down until you find a box called Applications and services. Click on it to access the information you want to know. A new tab opens in which you see the list of applications and, by clicking on the Details option in each of them, you can find out if it has access to your personal data or not. If the answer is yes, you can take action on it, such as stop using the app or use the Remove permissions button. Do this for each one you have doubts and, thus, you will be finished. As you can see, Microsoft offers you more than enough tools for you to have good control over privacy, something that should always be reviewed, since personal data is important. In addition, everything is done in a simple way and without compromising the stability of the operating system. >