Improve Google ranking: Optimize WordPress website with All in One SEO

Better , more visitors: That’s what All in One SEO promises. The plug-in puts together a complete package and equips WordPress with important functions.

WordPress can do a lot, but has deficits when it comes to search engine optimization (SEO). Therefore, an additional extension that teaches the content management system (CMS) useful skills is advisable. One of the most popular plugins in this category is All in One SEO, or AIOSEO for short. With more than three million active installs and an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, it is in the top 3 among SEO specialists.

More on WordPress

For every purpose: extend WordPress with plugins

WordPress themes: what matters?

Build your own website: First steps with WordPress

Guide to Securing WordPress Against Attacks

Manually or with plug-ins: successfully migrate your WordPress website

WordPress: The Best Security Plugins for Your Website

This is the best way to secure your WordPress website

Advanced WordPress: How to get more out of WordPress

WordPress Security: How Modestly Protected Installations Leak Data

Raspi as a web server: Hosting a WordPress website with Nginx on the Raspberry Pi

How to your WordPress websites

WordPress plugin: Your own online shop with WooCommerce

Rank Math SEO: Optimizing WordPress websites for Google

AIOSEO not only teaches WordPress to write a meta description in the source text, but also analyzes posts and pages in terms of content and style. Concrete tips and hints help to make targeted ments. The aim is to provide high-quality content – because the dear visitor and Google. But because the top spots in the search results are hotly contested, bloggers and site operators should deal with the complex topic of SEO and understand how search engines and visitors tick.

AIOSEO is also a good choice for beginners: A wizard guides you through the initial setup, and the instructions are clearly formulated. An SEO score shows at first glance whether a post or page is already well positioned or whether it can still use optimization measures.