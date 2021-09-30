Impostor Factory Review: Tears and smiles from the author of To The Moon

For some, time is a place. A place where everything crystallizes in a moment that seems eternal, while smiles expand dramatically, dreams gallop freely, and harmony becomes the only music of life. Or at least, the only one worth listening to. Time, for some, is a place to be happy, regardless of what has been or what will be. It would be enough to stop there for a moment, and everything would be fine. Even if the world ends tomorrow. For little Lynri, that place is a lavender field, preferably topped by a sky dotted with stars.

There is always a sounding note of poetry in the works by Kan Gao, that kind investigator of the unconscious who, first with To The Moon and then with Finding Paradise (at this link you can find our review of Finding Paradise), it has strongly tested our emotions. Impostor Factory, the new act of the saga that began with the timeless adventure of Johnny and River, is predictably another swing of smiles, tears and reflections: a less driving narrative experience than that of its illustrious predecessors, but not for this reason. of less intensity. In order to fully understand what Kan Gao wants to tell us this time, however, it is necessary to immediately accept his game of deceptions, which will continue until the end. Impostor Factory follows on the other hand a different path from the one taken in To The Moon and Finding Paradise: even if the way in which it reaches us changes – having fun continually unhinging the player’s convictions – the ultimate goal of the journey is still our heart.

Thriller, comedy, drama, romance …

Quincy Reynald stands in front of the dilapidated entrance of an old but very luxurious villa. He doesn’t even know how he got there, or why he agreed to go to a party full of people he doesn’t even know. Inside the house he meets both the odd staff (and a robot “rice cooker“), both of the two owners, Dr. Haynes and Dr. Yu, and still of Lynri, a somewhat bewildered and enigmatic girl, who seems to be hiding some secret.

It doesn’t matter, after all. Maybe they are just suggestions, false impressions. But no … Quincy’s sanity will in fact be put to the test when the two landlords are found dead murdered, in a rather brutal way. Among the various guests at the party, who knows why Quincy is the prime suspect. Is this the start of a nightmare? Not really…

Impostor Factory is not what it seems. It never is, even when the knots seem to finally come to a head. It is a bittersweet deception, the one perpetrated by Kan Gao, well thought out for the purposes of the final message it intends to convey. Wanting to go a little further, without, however, excessively anticipating the narrative implications, we could say that the figure of Lynri is the pivot around which much of the story revolves.

But will it really be like this? With Quincy we could move in the memories of the girl, backwards – as usual – between the segments of a life made of addictive normality and longing to emerge, of paralyzing fears and attempts to leave a mark along the path taken. So that a person’s memory can last beyond his farewell, a bit like the stars, whose light reaches us long after they have gone out. Kan Gao’s pen is of undeniable talent, and continues to not fade: there are few authors in the current videogame panorama capable of describing, with an elegance devoid of pietism, the daily nuances of the soul. In Impostor Factory his trademark is evident and indelible. In every moment in which the drama seems to take over, here the irony, sweet and never out of place, peeps out to lighten the tones, in a game of quotations, tenderness and pain that runs out over a period of about four hours. The balance is not the same as that of To The Moon (with two clicks you can read our review of To The Moon), nor of Finding Paradise: the themes that Kan Gao deals with are more numerous, and embrace a range of ideas, some more depth of others.

The main body of the story, more extensive and homogeneous, is certainly the one most in line with the author’s poetics, and is also the most effective in the traditional sense. Then, in the last act, the constant search for the twist tangles the plot, and entrusts to the final revelations that disruptive effect which, in the previous works, was generated mainly by emotion.

A layered story

The third segment of Impostor Factory in short, it unhinges the rules of the “game” proposed by Kan Gao. The story becomes more convulsive, while remaining completely understandable, and at times the thematic stratification becomes a bit bizarre, limiting the magic that flowed from past works. The involvement is always kept at very high levels, the consequence of a superfine script (subtitled in Italian since the launch), yet the charm tends to crack in some situations.

But a dialogue, a subtle joke, or the rendering in pixel art of some moments of Lynri’s life is enough to remind us that we are in an experience of Kan Gao. Of those, in short, full of grace. And even if we kind of missed the beloved Eva Rosaline and Neil Watts, the cast of protagonists and supporting actors has once again been able to prove themselves capable of perfectly treading this virtual stage: Quincy, in particular, is a character who – in his own way – finds an excellent character position within the “lore” of the saga. Discovering the reason for our statement, we are convinced, will prove to be a real pleasure. While the plot adds a notable branching to the narrative plot, the playful system takes a small step backwards. The series born with To The Moon has obviously never stood out for interactivity, but the structure of Impostor Factory is even more linked to size “spectatorial“. In fact, the very simple puzzles to solve seen in To The Moon and Finding Paradise disappear, and the mnemonic links, to be obtained by exploring the environments, talking with the personifications of Lynri’s memories or interacting with the elements of the scenario, have a less relevant role compared to the past.

Moving between the bloody rooms of a manor, between painful memories or in the midst of soothing flashes of happiness would not have had the same transport without the magnificent sound accompaniment which, as per tradition, exponentially raises the value of Kan Gao’s works.

There is – reluctantly – a concluding piece sung by the angelic voice of Laura Shigihara (do not forget to listen to, from time to time, Everything’s Alright And Wish My Life Away), nevertheless the soundtrack remains off the scale. Then there is even a hint of “musical quotation” at some points of the adventure (and for good reason …): a sound that goes straight from the ears to the soul.