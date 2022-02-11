Important video editor for iPad prepares its arrival on Android

LumaFusion is an extraordinary video editing application, belonging to the developer company LumaTouch, which has earned its popularity among iPad device users, becoming one of the well-known video editing options for Apple’s mobile platform due to its professional qualities, to the point of reaching users of iOS devices some time later.

But LumaTouch has also been working for some time to bring LumaFusion to Android and Chrome OS devices, but let’s not get our hopes up just yet.



And it is that, after a brief announcement during the past year, where only the intentions to reach Android and Chrome OS in beta “in the coming months”with the introduction of Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 tablets yesterday, Samsung pointed out in its press release that LumaFusion will make its landing on Android through its new tablet during the first half of this yearbeing necessary to use the Galaxy Store, Samsung’s application store, to obtain its application.

For the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 at the moment

LumaTouch today confirms its arrival on Android, specifying that will try to be as faithful as possible to the existing one in iOS, although there will be some differences due to system issues, therefore, solutions are being sought so that the condition is as minimal as possible.

In addition, they clarify that the Android version will be based on the one existing in the LumaFusion 2.4 closed beta program instead of the existing version 3.0 for iPad users, although despite this, it guarantees that the experience will be close to that of the that iOS users enjoy.

Nonetheless:

One feature you’ll be pleased with is project compatibility between Android and iOS versions, which is a nice workflow feature

And about the closed beta program for Android:

LumaFusion on Android is currently in early beta. We have selected participants for this beta and will add more publishers as needed in the future.

For now, both the exact moment and the prices remain to be known, although they assure that they will be in line with LumaFusion on iOS devices.

More Info/Image Credit: LumaTouch