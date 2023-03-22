Important news in WhatsApp Groups

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has launched two important innovations in the management of WhatsApp Groups and has doubled their maximum capacity, which now they can have up to 1,024 members (formerly 512).

In WhatsApp Communities you can manage several Groups with thematic affinity

In addition, after launching WhatsApp Communities at the end of last year, which allow you to manage several Groups with thematic affinity, now the company has made two new tools available to users that simplify the use of Groups.

New control functions in WhatsApp Groups

These new features will be available to the more than 2,000 WhatsApp users who use the instant messaging application around the world. They are the following:

-New controls for administrators. Now WhatsApp Group administrators will have more options to control the privacy of their Group.

The application has released a new tool that allows you to have the ability to decide who can join a Group. So when an admin decides to share your Group invite link, or make it possible to join through a Community, they will have more control over who joins. Thus, he will be able to easily decide who can and who cannot enter the Group.

-Easily consult the groups in common. Now that groups can include more people, and that Communities have been launched – a kind of Groups made up of several Groups – it is easy for a person to share several Groups with other contacts.

Thanks to the new tool launched by WhatsApp, it will now be easier to know the groups in common that one user has with another. You only have to search for the name of a contact to know the Groups that you have in common with him.

This will help you find a Group if, for example, you have forgotten the name but remember who you share it with. It will also help you to know which of your contacts are part of a Group in which you are also.

These two new features will be available to all WhatsApp users in the coming weeks and have already begun to be deployed by the instant messaging application. As soon as you receive the update of your application, you can start using them.