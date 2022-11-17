Important news in Facebook Groups

- Advertisement -

Most of Facebook’s more than 2.94 billion users worldwide are active members of at least 15 groups. According to the data provided by the social network, every day, in addition, more than 100 million groups are created on the platform.

Each Facebook user, on average, belongs to 15 groups

The company has now announced important news for the groups, within its Facebook Communities Summit event, which is being held for the sixth consecutive year. These are going to change the way you interact and work with Groups, which continue to gain importance for the company and, in fact, are one of the most effective ways to beat your algorithm.

These are the novelties presented:

-Reels in the Groups. Facebook launched Reels, as an imitation of the vertical video format already present on Instagram, earlier this year. Until now, they could be posted to personal profiles and Company Pages, but not to Groups. From now on, both the administrators of a group and the members will be able to add this type of content in which they can add filters, stickers, music, etc.

-Share an event in your Instagram Story. Both group administrators and group members will be able to share an event created in the group directly on their Instagram Stories, in order to spread the event more widely.

-Updates in the Group’s profile. From now on you can customize the information in the “About me” section to highlight information that you want to share with the community. This can help both administrators and members of groups to know more about each other and have more data to create content that reflects the interests of the group.

-Add an indicator to the profile if you are open to receive messages. This can help other group members connect with you if you share common interests.

-Experiences selected by administrators. Group admins will now have new tools to reflect group culture and manage and enhance interactions in a variety of ways.

-Community contributions: Facebook is testing new ways for group admins to highlight top contributing members, who could earn points for taking on prominent roles in the community or receiving reactions or comments on their content.

-New assisted tools to manage groups. These tools will allow administrators to moderate groups more easily by taking actions automatically according to the criteria they have previously established. This would affect issues such as, for example, the use of false information, trusting external data verifiers. Those posts would move directly to review by administrators before being deleted and would not be published until then.

-Daily summary. The administrators will receive a daily summary of actions carried out automatically according to the indicated criteria, in relation to what was expressed in the previous point.

-Content flagged by Facebook. Facebook is testing an extension to the “Flagged by Facebook” program that gives some administrators of some select groups the ability to use some content that has been flagged by Facebook for removal for bullying or hate speech, by providing additional context information.

In order to be eligible to use this tool, group administrators, for example, must not have been administrators of a previously deleted group on the platform, among other requirements.