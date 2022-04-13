iMovie updates on iPhone and iPad with Storyboard and Magic Movie: the news

As promised, Apple has released the new version of iMovie for iOS and iPadOS devices. For those hoping for a turning point that would meet the professionals and the power of the new Cupertino chips, we already know from last month that things would have turned out differently. The additions of iMovie 3.0which is already available for download, are in fact designed especially for an audience that wants to create more complex and articulated content but in an intuitive way, and therefore needs a simple and quick editing tool to use.

The two big news of this update are Magic movie (in English Magic Movie) e Storyboard: but let's see in more detail what it is.

STORYBOARD

Sometimes the hardest thing is to start, to face the blank of the page or in this case of the timeline. For this Apple has created Storyboardwhich allows you to choose between 20 different types of videos (cooking tutorials, Q&A, reviews, newsletters, etc.) to immediately start working on your project with a guideline. An undoubtedly useful tool given the turn that, in the wake of TikTok’s success, social networks are taking, with more and more users who are interested in developing more structured content.





With Storyboard, therefore, you have a grid in front of you that allows you to easily organize your work, but at the same time you retain a margin of freedom since you can still add, reorder and delete clips as you like, as well as apply different styles to the videos. for titles and transitions, fonts, filters and color palettes. As for the music tracks, nothing could be easier: they dynamically adapt to the length of the project. Once the work is finished, it will then be possible to share it easily from iMovie via Messages, via Mail or directly on social platforms.

MAGICAL MOVIE

Magic Movie is an option that shares the spirit of Storyboard and helps the user to create content quickly and intuitively. In this case it is a tool designed egr create customized videos starting from a group of photos or images taken from the library to obtain a complete result with a lot of titles, transitions and music in a few taps.





But what’s “magical”? Simple: Magic Movie instantly identifies the best parts and creates a project from this selection. Obviously, the user can always intervene and customize the outcome by reordering the clips or deleting them, or by choosing to work further on the editing. Of course it will also be possible to apply styles to change the look of the video. And once the project is finished, even in this case it will be possible to share it from iMovie via Messages, Mail and on social media.

IMOVIE 3.0: OFFICIAL CHANGELOG