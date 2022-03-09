iMovie improves on iPad and iPhone in April, but it won’t be “Pro” yet

Last night, Apple presented the new fifth generation iPad Air, marking the transition towards the M1 chip even for the tablet that is currently positioned in its mid-range. This is a clear and evident increase in performance compared to what is offered by the fourth generation model with A14 Bionic, which however is not accompanied by an equally important update of the iPadOS software park, as demonstrated the announcement of the new version of iMovie coming in April.

IMOVIE: MORE COMPLETE BUT NOT PRO

For years, we have been waiting for the debut of Final Cut Pro and other professional applications on the iPad in order to finally justify the great step forward that Apple is taking on the hardware profile, so when yesterday there was talk of a new version of iMovie, for a moment thoughts went precisely in that direction: ok, it won't be Final Cut, but maybe we will start with iMovie. Unfortunately, however, it seems that we are not there yet and that the next update will not speak to that public of professionals who try in every way to use their iPad Pro (and soon the Air too) as the main productivity tool, however the new update seems to trace a different path: the target is not the professional, but the neophyte who approaches the world of editing and only has an iPad. To give us this signal are precisely the two new functions on the way.





It is about Magic Movie and of Storyboard, two functions that simplify the work of those who are not so expert in video editing and are looking for a guided path towards their first production. Magic Movie is perhaps the more basic of the two, in that allows the creation of movies simply by importing the video elements and letting them be the presets (20 in total) to take care of combining them in the best possible wayoffering the user a simplified interface that will allow you to make changes more easily. The Storyboardon the other hand, they are a tool a bit more advanced, as they are creanor a real storyboard with suggestions about which scenes to insert, how to shoot them and so on. Also in this case there are 20 presets that range through various topics (cooking, product reviews, scientific experiments, and so on), so the user can choose the category of video he wants to make and follow the advice on which shots to take, for then insert them into the appropriate slots.

WAITING FOR WWDC

The iMovie update will be available on iPad and iPhone in the course of April and it is clear that it will make the application even more effective for all those who intend to try their hand from scratch – or a little more – in video production. Obviously this update does not exclude that in the future Apple can still look to a more professional audience, but for that it will be necessary, pin your hopes on the upcoming WWDC and the presentation of iPadOS 16. With the now ubiquitous M1 chip, it's also time for a real leap from a software perspective.

VIDEO