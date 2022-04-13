iMovie debuts Magic Movie and Storyboards in the new update for…

If you use iMovie or have the app installed on your iPhone or iPad and have never experimented with it, now is a good time to start as has been updated with two new types of projects. “Magic Movie” and “Storyboards” will help you create personalized videos in an easier and more intuitive way with your own content.

iMovie for iOS and iPadOS is updated with interesting news

Create a magical movie thanks to this iMovie update, all you have to do is select video clips and/or photos to generate a video that will automatically add transitions, effects and music. The intention is to help edit and improve video narration skills through pre-made templates. No matter what content you want to make, they will be ready to be published as soon as you finish generating the video in iMovie.

If you have iMovie on macOS, this update is also of interest to you as you will be able to import these new projects from iOS. Here again it is shown that the Apple ecosystem continues to advance to integrate each of the apps as best as possible.

This is the complete list of news

Get started, learn and get inspired with two new types of video projects: Magic Movie and Storyboards

Create a Magic Movie to instantly create and share personalized videos with titles, transitions and music in just a few taps

Select a photo and video album. Magic Movie will create a polished video using your media

Get started with a Storyboard project to improve your storytelling skills using a template that guides you through the video creation process

Choose from 20 Storyboards for common video projects like Cooking, DIY, Q&A, Product Review, and Book Report

Customize and organize your storyboard by adding, reordering, and grouping shots within the flexible shot list

Learn different types of video framing and storytelling techniques with shooting tips provided on each type of storyboard, dynamic styles including title designs, fonts, filters, color palettes, and music

Go further by editing clips with tools like trim, split, and clip speed

Apply title treatments, record voice-over narration, or adjust the depth-of-field effect on video clips in Cinematic mode* to further personalize your videos

Import Magic Movie and Storyboard projects into a timeline in iMovie for Mac or Final Cut Pro** to take your project further

Save Magic Movie and Storyboard videos to your Photos library, send them to friends and family via Messages or Mail, or share them with your followers on social media

*Requires iPhone 13, iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch, or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later)

**Requires iMovie for Mac version 10.3.2 or Final Cut Pro version 10.6.2

By last, Apple updated its professional apps like Final Cut Pro, Compressor, and Motion for macOS. Most relevant is the optimized performance for the new Mac Studio. What are you waiting for? Update the software right now.