iMessage service could come to Android in 2023 through Sunbird app

By Abraham
iMessage service could come to Android in 2023 through Sunbird app
Present on iPhones and iPads, iMessage was developed by Apple to enable company users to communicate on a native platform compatible with media and personalization items, such as stickers and emojis. This option was for a long time restricted to the iOS operating system, but it could come to Android in 2023.

Evidently, the Cupertino giant does not intend to make one of its most popular exclusive features available on its devices to the competition, so the novelty will not arrive through a partnership between Apple and Google, but through a third-party application called Sunbird .

Still in beta development, the platform promises to offer Android users all the features compatible with iMessage, including message encryption, sending high quality photos and videos, group conversations, reading receipts and several other features made available by Apple.

Sunbird stands out for dispensing with the use of a relay server and Apple devices or software, just having an Apple ID available to be able to use the messenger. Although the marketing highlights the unification of iMessage on Android, the application also intends to bring together services from platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger and SMS in one place.

iMessage app on iOS system. (Image: Disclosure / Apple).

The developer even demonstrated how the platform works for some people, but points out that Sunbird has not even entered the alpha phase, so it still does not have a launch forecast for this year – the novelty should only be made official in 2023.

“By inventing a new technology that gives Android users iMessage on Android, they can enjoy the most popular functions and features, bringing together the top messaging apps that people use every day. One inbox for all your messages,” said Danny Mizrahi, founder of Sunbird Messaging

1670007444 723 iMessage service could come to Android in 2023 through Sunbird

Sunbird application interface. (Image: Disclosure).
