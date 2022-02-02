iMessage reactions on iPhone begin to arrive in the Android SMS ‘app’

We all know that Apple’s path, until relatively recently, has run parallel to that of Android and it has rarely worried about whether any of its apps could communicate with another equivalent in Google’s OS. This has happened with what is known as iMessage, baptized in Spanish as Mensajes, and which has some peculiarities that distance it from the concept of a traditional application designed to receive SMS or MMS. In the case of Apple, it offers many more features that have to do with the inclusion of shortcuts to apps to speed up the sending of links to cloud platforms, music and even money (in some countries) and, above all, iPhone users love their reactions, that is, the possibility of showing the person who writes us what what they have written has made us feel: love, happiness, anger, surprise, etc. And also, when that reaction arrives, the screen is usually filled with graphic elements everywhere. A party! What has Google done? Those from Mountain View, who complained bitterly a few days ago about Apple’s eagerness to not standardize this type of apps, have decided to go to the mountains since those from Cupertino were not going to move, and that is why they have begun to update their official SMS and MMS messaging application to allow iPhone and Android users to feel united thanks to those reactions. From now on, and as XDA-Develpoers colleagues have discovered, the reactions that an iPhone user adds in iMessage to an SMS received from an Android device, can be seen by the latter thanks to a translation that the app itself will do , and that will reflect it in the form of an emoticon, as you can see in the screenshot that you have just above, on the left. In the same way, this function will be optional to activate or not since it will depend on how many users in our environment we have with an iPhone so that we are interested in keeping it activated. To do so, as you can see in the screenshots that you have above, on the right, an option will appear that is to “show iPhone reactions with an emoji”. This feature was in testing and only visible to a limited number of users. Now it seems that it is beginning to reach all those who use that official Google app for messages, remember, it is not the same as the one you have installed on your Android smartphone. If you want to use it from now on, you can do so by downloading it from the Play Store or trying the test from here. >