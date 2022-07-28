HomeTech GiantsAppleiMessage on iOS 16 beta 4: how editing and canceling messages are...

iMessage on iOS 16 beta 4: how editing and canceling messages are handled

Abraham
With the latest beta of iOS 16 (the fourth) available from yesterday, the contours of one of the various innovations that will be introduced with the next generation of the iPhone operating system emerge more clearly. With iOS 16, in fact, Apple will put a patch on an at least curious lack, the possibility of edit or delete messages sent with iMessagethe Whatsapp or Telegram limited to Apple products.

With regard to cancellation sending a message, Apple has considerably reduced the time available to do it, the time to think about it: from 15 to 2 minutes and it is unlikely that Apple will go back, to say the least, so the two-minute limit should also be what we will find in the stable version of iOS 16. On editing messages sent instead Apple has placed a limit of five changes maximum for each message within 15 minutes after sending: the fifth text is “final”, it can no longer be changed.

On the left the modified message, on the right the modification history

However, there remains a trace of each modification. In different ways, currently, depending on whether the receiver has iOS 16 or an earlier version of the operating system. In the first case, a button appears Modified just below the message in question, tapping it shows it history of changes. If the recipient does not have iOS 16 instead everything is more “raw”: each change implies the receipt of a new message preceded by Edited toso Modified ina wording that the men of Apple – at least currently – have not even bothered to translate from English into the language set on the iPhone.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, demand remains high and waiting times are getting longer

What does editing an iMessage look like on iOS 15.6

Beyond the non-translation of Edited to which can be overlooked (even if it clashes with the almost obsessive attention to detail of the Apple), currently the novelty of iOS 16 is poorly integrated in previous versions of the system, indeed it is not at all, and it has been known for some time, from iOS 16 beta 2. Who knows if Apple will intervene or not, but the feeling is that if it had wanted to fix it it would have already done so.

