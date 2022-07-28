iMessage on iOS 16 beta 4: how editing and canceling messages are handled

With the latest beta of iOS 16 (the fourth) available from yesterday, the contours of one of the various innovations that will be introduced with the next generation of the iPhone operating system emerge more clearly. With iOS 16, in fact, Apple will put a patch on an at least curious lack, the possibility of edit or delete messages sent with the Whatsapp or Telegram limited to Apple products.

With regard to cancellation sending a message, Apple has considerably reduced the time available to do it, the time to think about it: from 15 to 2 minutes and it is unlikely that Apple will go back, to say the least, so the two-minute limit should also be what we will find in the stable version of iOS 16. On messages sent instead Apple has placed a limit of five changes maximum for each message within 15 minutes after sending: the fifth text is “final”, it can no longer be changed.