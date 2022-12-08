iMessage and Apple ID with new security features in 2023

- Advertisement -

The first thing Apple has opted for, is to first modify security by increasing it by extending end-to-end encryption in different additional categories of iCloud data, at least in optional ways for the iMessage and Apple ID apps. Today, the company chose to announce two new specialized security features to attack threats to user data security in the cloud.

New features for iMessage and Apple ID

The Cupertino company confirms today new features for iMessage Contact Key Verification and Security Keys for Apple ID they will have full availability around the world for all users for the iPhone and some other devices for the next year.

iMessage Contact Key Verification now gives users the opportunity to deal with digital threats out of the ordinary among whom are activists, journalists or some other government officials. That is, these users have information that may be of value to each other or to other key users. So now there is a chat where the iMessage Contact Password Verification is turned on, there will be an alert to users in the event that there is a threat due to any type of circumstance that penetrates the cloud servers on their device try to eavesdrop on the conversation.

This provides another opportunity for your security that iMessage Contact Key Verification users who have a Contact Verification Code in person, on FaceTime, or some other security call can verify with as many users as they like.

Security Keys for Apple iD

Now, it is also under discussion that Security Keys for Apple ID which is quite important equally for multiple users. These will give other newer users the opportunity to make use of third-party physical security keys so that you can have greater security in your account. In case you decide to activate the Security Keys feature, it intensifies Apple’s two-factor authentication to request the physical security key as one of the two factors instead of just a simple authentication code.

In the words of Apple’s well-known head of software engineering, Craig Federighi. The CEO notes that security teams are still trying non-stop to get users to keep data safe. Now with “iMessage Contact Password Verification, Security Passwords and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, users will have three new tools available.” Totally strong so you can take care of your most sensitive data and communications.