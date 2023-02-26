Images of the first Nokia smartphone to repair at home

HMD Globalthe home of phones Nokia announced the arrival of three smartphones: the Nokia G22, Nokia C32 and Nokia C22. One of the novelties that these cell phones bring is that users will have the ability to repair them at home.

As indicated by the manufacturers, the phones come with three days of battery life, with improved images and durability in the C series.

Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing for HMD Global, said: “The new Nokia G22 has been specifically built with a repairable design so you can keep it even longer.”

The company joins a growing list of smartphone manufacturers that are making replacement parts readily available to end customers.

In the last two years, samsung and Google they associated with iFixit, a global repair community, to sell replacement parts, while Manzana launched its own self-service repair program. These companies are making it easy to buy replacement parts, but the actual ease with which you can repair your devices.

new smartphones

For one, Nokia G22 users, in collaboration with iFixit, will have easy access to repair guides and affordable parts to replace a damaged screen, bent charging port or dead battery.

Well according to CCS Insight research company about half of mobile phone users in Western Europe They say they would like to be able to repair their device at a reasonable cost if it breaks outside of the warranty period.

The Nokia G22 has a 5050 battery mah with a fast charge of 20 W and has a thickness of 8.48 mm. It also handles a 6.52-inch screen, 90 hz and 720p with a teardrop notch for its eight-megapixel selfie camera and a trio of rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel main, a two-megapixel depth sensor, and a two-megapixel macro lens.

The new smartphone also includes a 100% recycled plastic back, OZO Playback which offers enhanced bass and clearer sound, plus these devices will have two years of Android operating system updates.

On the other hand, the Nokia C32 has a 50 MP camera and stellar imaging algorithms, with which, according to the entity, it brings advanced imaging. It features a design with a toughened glass finish and straight sides.

The Nokia C22 has a 13MP camera, IP52 protection against splashes and dust, (certification IP is a certificate known as International Protection that ensures a device meets a set of care standards) the display’s 2.5D toughened glass and metal chassis housed within a polycarbonate unibody design.

The Nokia G22 will come in Meteor Gray and Lagoon Blue and will be available in 4/128 GB memory and storage configurations. Unlocking is handled via a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Nokia C32 comes in charcoal, autumn green and beach pink colors with 4/128 GB storage. And lastly the Nokia C22 comes in midnight black and sand colors and will be available in 2/64 GB configurations.