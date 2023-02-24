Image sizes for Facebook [2023]

- Advertisement -

One of the most important elements in the social media marketing it has to do with quality, size and audiovisual strategies. Each social network has a different format and there are recommended sizes for images, which will be different on each platform.

Get the most out of your social media posts with quality images and content.

In addition, these change over time and you have to be completely updated to always publish images adapted to the size indicated on each social network, and also taking into account the device on which the images will be viewed. In this sense, in this article you will find all the recommended sizes for photos on Facebook today.

Whether you are a personal user or a community manager managing a company account, knowing the recommended sizes for images on Facebook will help you optimize your posts and achieve greater reach on this social network.

Recommended sizes for images on Facebook from the web

Keep in mind the following sizes to get the most out of each of the images.

-Profile photos: 180 x 180 pixels.

-Cover photos: 851 x 315 pixels.

-Cover Videos: 820 x 312 pixels in MP4 format.

-Photos of square posts: 1200 x 1200 pixels.

-Photos in link posts: 1200 x 628 pixels.

Sizes for images on Facebook mobile version

The sizes are the same for most images, except for the cover photo. This should be smaller in the mobile version to be better used on mobile devices.

Cover photos: 640 x 360 pixels. They can also be 560 x 316 (using two 134-pixel columns in the original cover image, and centering what you want to highlight).

Image sizes for Facebook ads

Ad posts on Facebook have specific measurements and Facebook itself recommends 1600 x 628 images which are then automatically resized. The sample measurements for ads end up being:

-For computer ads: 470 x 246.

-For mobile ads: 560 x 292.

-For side column ads: 254 x 133.

Image sizes on Facebook for sponsored posts

For sponsored and targeted posts, social media experts also identify specific sizes. In this case:

-Photos for sponsored posts: 470 x 470 pixels.

-Photos for sponsored mobile posts: 626 x 840 pixels.

-Photos for sponsored posts in side columns: 254 x 133 pixels.

As a last recommendation, it is preferable to edit and schedule all the images directly from the Facebook application itself. This will help them get a bigger reach for free. The use of third-party applications for post programming ends up reducing their free scope.