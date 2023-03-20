Image created with artificial intelligence cheated in a photography contest and won the prize

The level of realism that the content generated with (IA) is getting higher and higher. An example is what happened in a photography contest in Australia in which an image created with AI won an award, breaking all the rules.

DigiDirect is the brand behind the organization of the contest, which takes place every week and asks participants to take any photo with the camera and live in the country. But a company wanted to skip those conditions to demonstrate the development of this technology.

Image with AI passes as a real one

Absolutely Ai was the company responsible for this case. They presented an image of the beach, which the judges believed had been taken with a drone, and they awarded it the prize for the best photo in the summer category.

- Advertisement -

In addition to this, the name of the person who allegedly posted the image was Jan van Eyck. An alias inspired by a famous artist in Northern Europe in the 15th century.

The company assured that their intention was never to mock the event or spark controversy, but that they intentionally postulated the false image because they wanted to “demonstrate that we are at a turning point with artificial intelligence technology.”

“This week, we won a popular photo contest from DigiDirect participating in a drone shot of a couple of surfers at sunrise. She is a beautiful image, but she is not real, at least not in the traditional sense, ”the company said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Upon victory in the contest, the winners returned their prize, which was a $A$100 photo printing voucher, although they would be credited with having the first AI-created photo awarded.

From the study they did not specify which tool they used for the creation process, since three of the most famous for this type of content are DALL-E, midjourney and stable diffusionbut they did tell how they solved some details.

“Surfers in our image never existed. Neither is that particular beach or stretch of ocean. It is made up of an infinite number of pixels taken from infinite photographs that each and everyone has uploaded online over the years,” they stated.

- Advertisement -

The general objective of the company was to mark a turning point in the progress of the artificial intelligence to the point that not even the most experts can determine the difference and how these tools will take a more important place in the industries every day.

“We will look back on this moment as the moment when everything changed. The genie is out of the bottle and there is no going back as automation moves into our everyday lives.”

Common mistakes in images created with AI

There is one aspect in which this technology has not yet achieved high realism: the human hands, feet and teeth. Thanks to these parts of the body it is easy to detect when a photograph has been created through artificial intelligence.

At the specific point of the hands and feet something special happens. “It is generally understood that, within AI data sets, human images show hands less conspicuously than faces. The hands also tend to be much smaller in the source images, as they are rarely seen in large form,” a spokesperson for Stability AI to BuzzFeed News.

This means that the information that the AI ​​has is not clear enough and therefore, Amelia Winger Bearskinartist and associate professor of AI and the arts at the University of Floridaconsiders that this technology does not really understand what a hand is or at least not in the way that it is connected anatomically to a human body.

In the information with which these technologies are fed, the hands are always grasping something or placed on something, so they are not seen completely, but only the fingers or a part of them. The AI ​​feels the need to do the same in your content and hence the messy results.