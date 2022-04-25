iMac with M3 chip, Apple would have it out in 2023

It is surprising how much Apple works, because it has not been long since it has already announced enough improvements in its processors. Even with chip shortages and troubled production work on the rise, the company has supplied everyone with the M1 Ultra and M2. After all this constant updates, everything seems to indicate that the Cupertino company would already be working on the next test of its Silicon technology for the iMac and iPad. That’s right, the iMac M3 could already be found in development.

iMac M3 is already in development

As is often the case with these reports, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman tends to declare them. In his bulletin he stated that this innovation in the iMac would already be hard at work. The iMac M3 is getting ready for an early departureHowever, the advances that this chip will bring with it are not known, although we could be sure that Apple is preparing this for all its new iMac models.

Gurman also states that the company is not only focusing on the inside of its devices, it is also working on creating even more computers (it should be mentioned that they would be under the M2 chip technology).

Some other Gurman statements

Some of the news reported by Gurman have already been discussed, such as the arrival of new Macs, being the redesign of a MacBook Air or a Mac mini. We also see a MacBook Pro with still M2 technology in the mix, like all the others mentioned.

Mark believes that just like with the arrival of the M1 Ultra, we could expect M2 Pro and Max. The chips could be included in MacBook for versions with dimensions of 14 and 16 inches. In any case, there could even be versions like the aforementioned M1 Ultra, this time called the M2 Ultra for iMacs.

As we have mentioned, the new Mac computers have been rumored for the first half of this year, so Apple would have to release them now. Gurman also believes this, as he commented that the models that it would launch would come with the M2 chip for the month of June.

Gurman ends all these statements by commenting on what he thinks about the M3 processor for iMac. He says that the company is not only focusing on the M2, as he has heard that it is already working on the iMac M3 computers: “In case you’re hoping for a new iMac, I’ve heard it’s already working on a desktop with a new version of M3”.

If Mark is correct, this would not happen anytime soon. So he also believes that the launch for the market would not even be this year, but at the end of 2023Of course, if everything goes as it should.

Finally, not only Gurman has indicated all these statements, because the 9to5Mac blog has also been able to confirm this from other external sources. This blog also joins to reaffirm the predicted arrival of the Mac M2 and the next iMac with the M3 chip.