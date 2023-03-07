iMac with M3? Apple may finally launch desktop with new processor in 2023, says rumor

Apple should finally launch a new generation of iMac with performance improvements in the middle of the second half of 2023, according to information revealed by Mark Gurman last Sunday (05). The brand’s all-in-one desktop computer had its latest version released in 2021, the year the Apple M1 processor debuted. The 2023 iMac may ship with the same 24-inch screen as the current model, but it will be equipped with a new processor that should be presented as the Apple M3, which would be manufactured using TSMC’s 3-nanometer process. This hardware should also equip new 13-inch MacBook Air and Pro models.

Gurman says the new desktop computer is in an advanced stage of its development and should move into mass production within three months. The analyst believes that the iMac with M3 will be available in the same color options as its predecessor — blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple. - Advertisement - Another forecast by the leaker is a iMac internal design changewhich could mean improvements to its construction and reorganization of components to optimize airflow and possibly make its repair easier after iFixit’s harsh criticisms. The best apps for freelancers

The information revealed by Gurman aligns with rumors about new Mac models. It is speculated that Apple is preparing a new 15-inch MacBook Air that would also be equipped with M3. In addition, the transition to ARM processors is expected to be completed with the release of a Mac Pro with M2 Ultra. What are your expectations for the Mac family in 2023? Comment!

See more!

Deals on Mac