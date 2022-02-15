Tech GiantsApple

iMac Pro with larger display and Mini-LED is close, but not so close | Rumor

iMac Pro it will happen, and there is no rain on this. It remains to be seen, if anything, when it will arrive, and with what characteristics. All the rumors converge on an release in 2022, but if on the one hand today the EEC certification of three Macs, two of which are desktops, had suggested an imminent launch, already on the occasion of Apple’s spring event which should be held on March 8, on the other hand, in the evening, the well-known analyst Ross Young spoke on the subject on Twitter and dismissed the hypothesis of a launch around the corner.

According to Young, in fact, a registration in the EEC database does not make spring, ed instead, the summer is the period that Apple would have chosen to bring the new iMac Pro to the marketand precisely the month of June. On the characteristics of the device there is agreement on the fact that the screen will have a larger diagonal compared to the 24 inches of the iMac M1 (probably 27 inches) but on the technology that Cupertino will use for the panel instead the opinions are conflicting.

MINI-LED: YES OR NO?

A branded report DigiTimes at the end of 2021, in fact, it had ruled out the possibility of a mini-LED screen. But Young is not of the same opinion, and in the same tweet she took the opportunity to reiterate that to him it turns out differently, and that therefore iMac Pro will have a mini-LED display.

On the other hand, it is a feature that would unite it to two other “Pro” devices, namely the MacBook Pro unveiled last October (HERE our review) and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro launched last April. Imagining that iMac Pro, placing itself at the top of the bitten apple catalog, follows the same line seems a plausible scenario. Also considering that for the rumors as well the next MacBook Air should mount a mini-LED panel.

As for the hardware, however, there are fewer doubts: under the iMac Pro body there should be the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips seen on the MacBook Pro.

