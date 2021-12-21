iMac Pro will feature a 27-inch screen reaffirms DigiTimes

The new iMac Pro from Apple will give a lot of hope to users who are waiting for its launch. It will have a 27-inch miniLED screen, one more source that confirms it is DigiTimes. This product is expected to launch in spring 2022, one of the advantages is that it would have the ProMotion function as in the iPhone Pro, iPad Pro and recently the MacBook Pro.

The next product that will surprise many, the iMac Pro

There is no doubt that among the new MacBook Airs, the product that began to be talked about with great intensity later was the iMac Pro. Especially considering that the color iMac had a lot of momentum since the main rumors were launched. One reason to confirm that it will be a 27-inch iMac Pro is about the vendors. They have already started their shipments in small volume but confirmed by industry sources both in size and final material.

Previously, both Mark Gurman and Dylandkt, have already been able to have reports of what Apple is planning for the iMac Pro. Its release was delayed due to the iMac with M1, the first iMac with Apple Silicon. Second, they needed more time to put the idea of ​​both manufacturing and specifications into practice.

The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips will once again be an essential part of the presentation as they are expected to be incorporated into the new iMac Pro. The user will have the power to configure their equipment with the best specifications. Something that will be pending confirmation is that Face ID was tested but it is not yet known if it will be included in the final product.