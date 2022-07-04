iMac Pro is about to return, and will do so with M3 Pro and Max | Rumor

It’s him once again, Mark Gurmanthe reporter from Bloomberg always well informed on the Apple front, to bring the topic back to the surface. At the end of February Gurman had become unbalanced and had spoken of a hypothetical launch of a new iMac Pro with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips already in June: now that we are in July, we can say with certainty that things went differently. And who knows that it was not the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who was better informed already a few months ago, when he did not deny the existence of the project linked to iMac Pro, but specified that it would not arrive on the market before 2023.

Although previous indications have not proved accurate, Gurman is back on the piece, and remains convinced that Apple is working on at least two iMac models. But the future version of the facts changes: Gurman now speculates that Cupertino are planning the launch of a upgrade of the 24-inch iMac with the next SoC M3and that at the same time they are continuing to develop an unprecedented model of High-end iMac ("Pro", in fact), which instead should mount (depending on the configurations) M3 Pro and M3 Max. For the rest, the journalist prefers to be cautious, and therefore does not even provide information on the size of the display: we can assume that it is larger than that of the new 24-inch iMacs, and therefore it is natural to think of a 27-inch diagonal, but not it is obvious and there may also be more options.

THERE IS TALK ABOUT IT IN 2023