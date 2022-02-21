Tech GiantsApple

iMac Pro in June with M1 Pro and Max: the latest Apple news according to Bloomberg

By: Abraham

Mark Gurman Bloomberg is now considered one of the most authoritative voices in Apple, and its Power On newsletter is the perfect container for all the rumors concerning upcoming products, from iPhone to Mac, from iPad to accessories and services of the Apple. The reporter went back to talk about iMacone of the many innovations expected for this year and which has been discussed for some time now.

However, those expecting an “entry-level” iMac will have to put their hearts in peace: 2022 will not be the right year. Rather, the Pro will be the protagonist: Pro in technical characteristics and performance, of course, but Pro also in the diagonal of the display, which will be higher than the 24 inches of the next-generation iMac model equipped with the M1 processor. In other words, at least this year, it is unlikely that iMac will be offered in the two sizes of 24 and 27 inches. Rather the differentiation will be between “base” (24 “) iMac Pro (27”?) IMacs.

Obviously, these are mere speculations, and the reporter himself is keen to point out that, after all, Apple could also suddenly come out with a non-Pro iMac 27. But he finds it very difficult: “I would be very surprised“says Gurman.

MORE JUNE THAN MARCH: AN APPOINTMENT AT WWDC?

IMac Pro debut could happen between May and June, therefore not at the expected event of next month (yet to be confirmed, by the way). In practice, we may discover:

  • iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 in March
  • iMac Pro in May-June (WWDC?)

iMac Pro “will integrate the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors of the latest high-end MacBook Pros“. The display – we assume 27 inches, but there are no certainties about it – will be mini-LED, or at least some analysts believe it is. This is the case of Ross Young, another authoritative voice in the Apple landscape (and not only). , that the iMac Pro could debut in June. Two clues don’t prove it, but at least they come close.

MACs COMING IN 2022 ACCORDING TO GURMAN
  • Mac mini with M1 Pro
  • 13 “MacBook Pro with M2
  • Mac mini with M2
  • iMac 24 “with M2
  • MacBook Air with M2
  • iMac Pro with M1 Pro and Max
  • Mac Pro with Apple Silicon
Previous articleWhatsApp for iOS: group voice calls begin to renew
Abraham

