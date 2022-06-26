iMac M2: possible design, colors, without bezels and 27″ model

- Advertisement -

The arrival and distribution of the Mac M2 available to customers gives rise to the company approaching a possible launch of an iMac M2. It’s been a year since Apple has had the iMac M1, graced more than anything by a hard-earned redesign. Therefore, the question arises as to what the model that takes the next step with this line will be like.

Concept on a new iMac M2

According to Parker Ortolani, who is a designer, showed via Twitter the concept of a possible new iMac M2 that could have colors with a darker range than usual, such as Starlight, Midnight, Green or Pink. This new line could even have a couple of new options in terms of dimensions: 24″ and 27″.

Due to the situation of the company, that is to say that they have decided to integrate a Mac Studio that allows many skills and tools to users, it would make the new 27-inch iMac a bit out. This led Ortolani to think that the model would then take some time, with the aim of being able to focus potential users on a device with an optional screen.

The concept that Parker has created is a little more focused on what resembles a Studio Display, leaning on a bit of bezels on the frame of the screen, removing the white line. Apple had commented that the lines were aesthetic to blend in with the environment.

The concept could also integrate a Magic Keyboard or Magic Keyboard, similar to the iMac M1. However, it also doesn’t provide much explanation for the Magic Mouse port dilemma.

Meanwhile, the Magic Keyboard brings too much to Apple devices, so easy handling for iMac models could secure everything from logins to purchases. Also the Magic Mouse and Trackpad further smooth the fluidity and movements.

If you are interested in this idea, you can consult the complete concept through Twitterr in the following link.

The next iMac M2 could include…

At the moment, there is not much information about the next iMac M2. Almost five months ago, the entry-level MacBook Pro was still being talked about, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentioning the possibility of it including the M2 chip. The prediction indicated that there would most likely be many Macs that would have the chip built in, Among those mentioned by Mark were the Mac mini, iMac 24″ and now redesigned MacBook Air.

Outside of the predictions of the Bloomberg journalist, various media could have more confirmations about the so-called Mac M2. Apple would even be in the process of developing more, and better yet, presenting them during this year. However, there is also not enough information about this device.

At least two months ago, a report by 9to5Mac stated that there was already a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini that did or did plan to include the M2 processor. It should be noted that there is also a predicted MacBook Pro having an M2 Pro and M2 Max processor, adding Mac Pro with Apple Silicon, being self-styled as the next processor to the M1 Ultra chip. Reiterating the information a bit, thanks to the media and its sources, it was possible to verify certain details of the devices that Apple has prepared and that Bloomberg also indicated.

Finally, although equally interesting in terms of information, Mark Gurman reiterated at the time two months ago, the fact that the company is working on a completely new project entitled iMac M3. Apparently the project would be destined to be released until the following year, specifically at the end. Under this report, it seems to indicate that the company has no plans for the M2 processor in terms of upcoming iMac models during the next generation.