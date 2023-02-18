iMac M1 and iPad Pro for R$ 7 thousand, lots of Mi Band and Apple Watch are up for auction at the Federal Revenue Service

The Federal Revenue of the 9th Fiscal Region, located in Curitiba (PR), started this Friday (17) a new virtual auction that brings together thousands of products seized by Europeian authorities before entering the country illegally. There are 266 lots with cell phones, tablets, accessories, computers, vehicles and several other categories in this edition. It should be remembered that, for most lots, it is necessary for the interested party to have a National Legal Entity Registry (CNPJ), but there are options that can also be purchased by individuals, such as lot 11, which offers a apple 24” iMac with M1 processor and an 11” iPad Pro (3rd generation) with bids starting at BRL 7,000.

Still talking about Apple products, lot 247 brings together dozens of Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4 and Series 5, in addition to hundreds of Amazfit bracelets and Xiaomi Mi Band 5 units for bids starting at R$ 100,000. This group only accepts bids from legal entities. - Advertisement - Lot 38, open to all, offers a 128 GB POCO X3 Pro (Chinese version) for bids starting at R$200. groups are aimed at merchants looking for large volumes of accessories.