iMac M1 and iPad Pro for R$ 7 thousand, lots of Mi Band and Apple Watch are up for auction at the Federal Revenue Service

The Federal Revenue of the 9th Fiscal Region, located in Curitiba (PR), started this Friday (17) a new virtual auction that brings together thousands of products seized by Europeian authorities before entering the country illegally. There are 266 lots with cell phones, tablets, accessories, computers, vehicles and several other categories in this edition.
It should be remembered that, for most lots, it is necessary for the interested party to have a National Legal Entity Registry (CNPJ), but there are options that can also be purchased by individuals, such as lot 11, which offers a apple 24” iMac with M1 processor and an 11” iPad Pro (3rd generation) with bids starting at BRL 7,000.
Still talking about Apple products, lot 247 brings together dozens of Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4 and Series 5, in addition to hundreds of Amazfit bracelets and Xiaomi Mi Band 5 units for bids starting at R$ 100,000. This group only accepts bids from legal entities.
Lot 38, open to all, offers a 128 GB POCO X3 Pro (Chinese version) for bids starting at R$200. groups are aimed at merchants looking for large volumes of accessories.
Here, we are only mentioning a portion of the hundreds of products up for auction. To make proposals, interested parties need a valid CPF/CNPJ and the e-CAC, authentication code issued by the agency itself. The auction will receive proposals until February 27, at 21:00and the session with the best bids will take place on February 28th at 10:00 am.
The Federal Revenue does not guarantee that the items are working correctly. In addition, it is not possible to exchange defective products after the auction. Auction winners must pick up their products in person at the storage facilities described in process number 0900100/000001/2023.
- Federal Revenue Auction — access
