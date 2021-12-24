iMac in curved glass, provocation? Apple continues to improve the design

If anyone thought that the January 2020 patent of an all-glass iMac was more of a rhetorical exercise than a potential concrete object, well maybe they’d do well to change their mind. Not that today anyone can be certain that it will end up on the market, mind you, but if Apple continues to integrate that project first with the update of last September, then, now, with an “integrative” patent that brings over 20 new features, then it means that someone from the parts of Cupertino has not put in the cellar the ambition to bring it on the market.

The design of the potential iMac of the future, in essence, revolves around a single pane of glass. Which was originally transparent, while in the new patent recently filed with the USPTO (the US patent office) it clarifies that some portions can be colored or coated in order to be opaque. Usually this kind of documents is not written in a fluid or immediately understandable language, so the images – schematic – included in the patent play a fundamental role.