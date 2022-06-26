iMac 27 M2, what if it’s all colorful? Let’s imagine it in a concept

iMac M1 dates back to a year ago: with the new 24 “model Apple has opened the box of colors making available to users different colors to choose from. In short, a new product – brand new – inside with the debut of Apple Silicon, just as new outside from the design point of view. Now that M2 is not only a reality, but is already physically present on the first Macs on the market, it’s time to start imagining how could the future iMac be with the latest version of the Apple Silicon chip.





For now there is nothing certain on the horizon, given that several times there has been talk of the Pro version or a 27 “without, however, having certainties or confirmations. Analysts have now moved the possible deadline to next year, but in the meantime we have margin to imagine how this iMac could be. The designer Parker Ortolani comes to help us, who publishes some renders on Twitter based on hypothesis, some rumors and a lot of imagination. Interesting at least to start exploring the possible solutions that Apple could adopt from here on out. [mb_related_posts1]





24 AND 27 INCHES, 5 COLORS

Two dimensions – 24 and 27 “ – And five colors, namely Starlight, Midnight, Green, Pink and Blue. Who knows if the second one – the 27 “one – will really arrive, now that the Mountain View company has brought its Studio Display onto the market. But it is precisely from the latter that the hypothetical 27” iMac is taken from with the frames that (finally) return black after the white of 24 “. Plus, depending on the color of the chassis you can match the keyboard.



