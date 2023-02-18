5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsIllinois man pleads guilty in Planned Parenthood clinic fire

Illinois man pleads guilty in Planned Parenthood clinic fire

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
wirestory b44d9260540ba204e0a38e0aa4fde750 16x9 992.jpg
wirestory b44d9260540ba204e0a38e0aa4fde750 16x9 992.jpg
- Advertisement -

CHICAGO — A central Illinois man has pleaded guilty to setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic last month, the U.S. attorney’s office said Friday.

Tyler W. Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe admitted to setting fire to the Peoria clinic with an explosive on Jan. 15, two days after Illinois approved expansive reproductive health care legislation aimed at protecting abortion patients and providers.

Massengill, who pleaded guilty Thursday, is in jail awaiting sentencing scheduled for July 6 at the federal courthouse in Peoria. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

- Advertisement -

Security cameras caught him approaching the building with a bottle, lighting a rag on one end of it, smashing a window and putting the incendiary device inside before quickly fleeing on foot. No patients or staff were inside.

When Massengill was arrested on Jan. 24, he told investigators that he set fire to the building because he was reminded of an abortion his ex-girlfriend had three years ago, according to the criminal complaint.

A lawyer for Massengill did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Molotov cocktail-induced blaze caused more than $1 million in damage, according to Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

- Advertisement -

“We’re extremely pleased Tyler Massengill has pleaded guilty to setting our Peoria health center on fire and that there is a quick resolution to the case,” Welch said Friday. “However, the fact still remains that the Peoria community has been robbed of equitable access to reproductive heath care until we can rebuild.”

Planned Parenthood of Illinois spokesperson Mary Jane Maharry said that the Peoria clinic is still closed and “won’t be open for several months.”

According to the criminal complaint, Massengill told investigators he thought that if his actions caused “a little delay” in a patient receiving services at the health center, it may have been “all worth it.”

- Advertisement -

___

Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.