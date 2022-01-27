Illicit ‘money laundering’ using cryptocurrencies grows

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The laundering of money from illicit activities through cryptocurrencies has increased up to 30% in 2021 relative to the previous year.

Researchers estimate that in 2021 criminal groups laundered some $8.6 billion of illicit origin through cryptocurrencies

That is the conclusion of a report prepared by Chainalysis, a company that collects and publishes data on technologies in the blockchain world. In total, the researchers estimate, in 2021 criminal gangs laundered an amount of 8.6 billion dollars through cryptocurrencies.

Chainanalysis obtains this data by monitoring a number of cryptocurrency cartels linked to criminal activities. These include ransomware attacks, malware operators, cyber scams, human trafficking, black market operations, and even terrorist activity.

The company’s experts are dedicated to track addresses associated with criminal activities. From this data, they then estimate the amount of money laundered by converting it into cryptocurrencies.

The report is also accompanied by a detailed explanation of how money laundering works in this way. Researchers have discovered that much of that illicit money is converted into cryptocurrencies in small establishments currency exchange, often financed by the criminals themselves. In this way, experts suggest, closing or controlling these premises would help prevent money laundering.

The truth is that no one can be surprised by these data. Numerous investigations have been warning for some time about the use that criminal groups make of these unregulated assets. Without going any further, a few weeks ago Spain announced that it would begin to limit the advertising of these assets. Much more forceful was China, which last fall banned all cryptocurrency transactions as a “serious risk to the security of citizens’ assets.”

