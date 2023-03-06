5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsAppleIliad discounts iPhone 14, 100 euros less for Pro models

Iliad discounts iPhone 14, 100 euros less for Pro models

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1084715.jpeg
1084715.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Iliad offers on its official website a series of discounts on iPhone purchases. Inside the section Smartphonesin fact, Apple devices with a are listed price cut ranging from 50 to 100 euros for each model: the discount of 50 euros has actually already been offered for just over a month, the even more substantial one of 100 euros is instead a recent novelty.

It is interesting to note that the offer is valid for bothimmediate purchase through a single solutionboth for the division of expenditure into 30 monthly installments. The 1TB iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are missing, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are available in all memory sizes but with a discount limited to 50 euros (already active, as mentioned, for several days).

THE DISCOUNTS PROPOSED
- Advertisement -

The real news therefore concern

Apple admits, using a MacBook as a gaming machine is not for now
  • TAGS

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB:
    • only solution: 1,479 €1,379
    • in monthly installments: €329 + 30x €35
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB:
    • only solution: 1,609 €1,509
    • in monthly installments: €399 + 30x €37
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB:
    • only solution: 1,869 €1,769
    • in monthly installments: €509 + 30x €42
  • iPhone 14 Pro 128GB:
    • only solution: 1,329 €1,229
    • in monthly installments: €299 + 30x €31
  • iPhone 14 Pro 256GB:
    • only solution: 1,459 €1,359
    • in monthly installments: €309 + 30x €35
  • iPhone 14 Pro 512GB:
    • only solution: 1,719 €1,619
    • in monthly installments: €479 + 30x €38

Apple iPhone 14

71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8mm
6.1 inches – 2532x1170px

- Advertisement -

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

78.1 x 160.8 x 7.8mm
6.7 inches – 2778x1284px

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

- Advertisement -

71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85mm
6.1 inches – 2556×1179 px

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9mm
6.7 inches – 2796×1290 px

Click here for the full comparison »

These are the iPhone models discounted by 50 euros:

iPhone 14 (128, 256, 512GB), iPhone 14 Plus (128, 256, 512GB), iPhone 13 (128GB), iPhone 13 mini (128GB), iPhone 12 (64GB). The only non-discounted models are iPhone 13 Pro Max (which is currently unavailable) and iPhone 11 (64GB) in black.

Below we report the current iliad offer for both mobile and landline. The most recent is FLASH 130, still available for a few days (until March 9).

  • FLASH 130: unlimited calls and messages + 130 GB of internet + 9 GB of data in Europe – OFFER LINK
  • DATA 300: 300 GB internet + 13 GB data in Europe – OFFER LINK
  • GB 150: unlimited calls and texts + 150GB internet + 10GB data in Europe – OFFER LINK
  • GB 100: unlimited calls and messages + 100 GB of internet + 8 GB of data in Europe – OFFER LINK
  • VOICE ONLY: Unlimited Calls & Texts + 40MB Data – OFFER LINK
  • 5 Gbit/s FIBER OFFER: unlimited fiber internet up to 5 Gb/s in total – OFFER LINK
VIDEO

The launch of Apple’s AR glasses could mark the …

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available online at Jolly Shop at 1.115 euros or from eBay to 1.219 euros. The value for money is exceptional and it is the best device in this price range.
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available online from eBay at 979 euros.
(updated 06 March 2023, 08:50)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Moto G Power 2023 has leaked renders and specs

In November 2021, Motorola announced the Moto G Power (2022) as the successor to...
Tech News

Windows Calendar app is crashing after the latest update

Microsoft’s Windows Calendar app within Windows 11 appears to be consistently crashing after the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.