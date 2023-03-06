Iliad discounts iPhone 14, 100 euros less for Pro models

Iliad offers on its official website a series of discounts on iPhone purchases. Inside the section Smartphonesin fact, Apple devices with a are listed price cut ranging from 50 to 100 euros for each model: the discount of 50 euros has actually already been offered for just over a month, the even more substantial one of 100 euros is instead a recent novelty.

It is interesting to note that the offer is valid for bothimmediate purchase through a single solutionboth for the division of expenditure into 30 monthly installments. The 1TB iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are missing, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are available in all memory sizes but with a discount limited to 50 euros (already active, as mentioned, for several days).