Iliad discounts iPhone 14, 100 euros less for Pro models

Iliad offers on its official website a series of discounts on iPhone purchases. Inside the section Smartphonesin fact, Apple devices with a are listed price cut ranging from 50 to 100 euros for each model: the discount of 50 euros has actually already been offered for just over a month, the even more substantial one of 100 euros is instead a recent novelty.
It is interesting to note that the offer is valid for bothimmediate purchase through a single solutionboth for the division of expenditure into 30 monthly installments. The 1TB iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are missing, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are available in all memory sizes but with a discount limited to 50 euros (already active, as mentioned, for several days).
The real news therefore concern
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB:
1,479€ → 1,379€
1,479€1,379
- in monthly installments: €329 + 30x €35
1,609€ → 1,509€
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB:
1,609€ → 1,509€
1,609€1,509
- in monthly installments: €399 + 30x €37
1,869€ → 1,769€
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB:
1,869€ → 1,769€
1,869€1,769
- in monthly installments: €509 + 30x €42
1,329€ → 1,229€
- iPhone 14 Pro 128GB:
1,329€ → 1,229€
1,329€1,229
- in monthly installments: €299 + 30x €31
1,459€ → 1,359€
- iPhone 14 Pro 256GB:
1,459€ → 1,359€
1,459€1,359
- in monthly installments: €309 + 30x €35
1,719€ → 1,619€
- iPhone 14 Pro 512GB:
1,719€ → 1,619€
1,719€1,619
- in monthly installments: €479 + 30x €38
1,719€ → 1,619€
Apple iPhone 14
71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8mm
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
78.1 x 160.8 x 7.8mm
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85mm
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9mm
These are the iPhone models discounted by 50 euros:
iPhone 14 (128, 256, 512GB), iPhone 14 Plus (128, 256, 512GB), iPhone 13 (128GB), iPhone 13 mini (128GB), iPhone 12 (64GB). The only non-discounted models are iPhone 13 Pro Max (which is currently unavailable) and iPhone 11 (64GB) in black.
Below we report the current iliad offer for both mobile and landline. The most recent is FLASH 130, still available for a few days (until March 9).
- FLASH 130: unlimited calls and messages + 130 GB of internet + 9 GB of data in Europe – OFFER LINK
- DATA 300: 300 GB internet + 13 GB data in Europe – OFFER LINK
- GB 150: unlimited calls and texts + 150GB internet + 10GB data in Europe – OFFER LINK
- GB 100: unlimited calls and messages + 100 GB of internet + 8 GB of data in Europe – OFFER LINK
- VOICE ONLY: Unlimited Calls & Texts + 40MB Data – OFFER LINK
- 5 Gbit/s FIBER OFFER: unlimited fiber internet up to 5 Gb/s in total – OFFER LINK
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available online at Jolly Shop at 1.115 euros or from eBay to 1.219 euros. The value for money is exceptional and it is the best device in this price range.
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available online from eBay at 979 euros.