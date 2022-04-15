Tech News

Ikea invests in five photovoltaic solar parks in Spain

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Ikea has always been a great defender of the use of renewable energies, and now it demonstrates it once again with the investment of 100 million euros in Spain to create five solar energy parks.

It has been Ingka Investments, the investment part of the group that owns the Ikea stores, which has signed a contract with Enerparc to create five photovoltaic solar parks, parks that will begin to be built at the end of this year.

The regions of Andalusia, the Valencian Community and Castilla-La Mancha have been selected for the construction.

It is not the first time that Ikea has invested in these parks, it has already done so in Germany, where it invested 240 million euros to create four parks, parks that are still in their initial stages.

The idea is that the construction be carried out in about six months, in order to later have a capacity of 300 megawatts in Germany and 140 megawatts in Spain.

With these nine parks it will be possible to power some 140,000 European homes, and will cover the electricity consumption of all Ikea stores and warehouses in both countries.

It is just a small percentage of the €6.5bn investment they want to make to become an energy independent business. It will invest almost 3,000 million in renewable, wind and solar energy projects, and in 2030 they promise to be 100% independent. Currently 85% of the energy consumed by Ikea is already renewable.

Brian Adam
