IGTV app will definitely be discontinued by Instagram

It was 2018 when Instagram announced IGTV, an independent application, linked to Instagram accounts, which was initially outlined as an alternative to YouTube, but focused on mobile and vertical videos.

Over the years, this project was modified and lost strength, until it ended up fully integrating the IGTV functions into the main Instagram app. Now, Instagram announced the final closure of the independent app.

The end of IGTV has arrived

Following this announcement, Instagram will focus on keeping all videos in the main Instagram app. In fact, since last year, we can already find traditional short videos and IGTV clips mixed in the feed and profiles, as content of the same category.

In a post on its creators blog, Instagram commented that it is getting rid of the standalone IGTV app as “part of their efforts to make video as simple as possible to discover and create”. With this change, any video in the main app will be able to load into a full-screen player, mutable with a tap on the screen.

The announcement also indicates that Instagram is working with an emphasis on video formats, mainly those of the feed and Reels. The company also plans “testing a new ad experience on Instagram, which will allow creators to monetize ads displayed on their Rels” later this year.

While the IGTV app will be gone, along with In-Stream ads that were inserted into videos longer than a minute, Instagram insisted on its motivation to focus heavily on the video format. Without going too far, the statement from the social network is titled “We continue with our investment in videos on Instagram”.

Since the arrival of IGTV, Instagram has made it clear that they are more than just a photo app, with the ambition of becoming a direct competitor to YouTube and TikTok.

Faced with the good times of the last two platforms, without detracting from the activity that is concentrated on Instagram, we will surely see new announcements that will reformulate aspects of the experience with videos on this Meta social network.