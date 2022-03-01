Tech News

IGTV app will definitely be discontinued by Instagram

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

It was 2018 when Instagram announced IGTV, an independent application, linked to Instagram accounts, which was initially outlined as an alternative to YouTube, but focused on mobile and vertical videos.

Over the years, this project was modified and lost strength, until it ended up fully integrating the IGTV functions into the main Instagram app. Now, Instagram announced the final closure of the independent app.

Read:

Netflix: how to use VPN to watch content from other countries

The end of IGTV has arrived

Following this announcement, Instagram will focus on keeping all videos in the main Instagram app. In fact, since last year, we can already find traditional short videos and IGTV clips mixed in the feed and profiles, as content of the same category.

In a post on its creators blog, Instagram commented that it is getting rid of the standalone IGTV app as “part of their efforts to make video as simple as possible to discover and create”. With this change, any video in the main app will be able to load into a full-screen player, mutable with a tap on the screen.

The announcement also indicates that Instagram is working with an emphasis on video formats, mainly those of the feed and Reels. The company also plans “testing a new ad experience on Instagram, which will allow creators to monetize ads displayed on their Rels” later this year.

While the IGTV app will be gone, along with In-Stream ads that were inserted into videos longer than a minute, Instagram insisted on its motivation to focus heavily on the video format. Without going too far, the statement from the social network is titled “We continue with our investment in videos on Instagram”.

Read:

How to hide your connectivity while still using Instagram

Since the arrival of IGTV, Instagram has made it clear that they are more than just a photo app, with the ambition of becoming a direct competitor to YouTube and TikTok.

Faced with the good times of the last two platforms, without detracting from the activity that is concentrated on Instagram, we will surely see new announcements that will reformulate aspects of the experience with videos on this Meta social network.

Previous articleSanctions Russia, Apple Pay makes the first cuts: removed two Russian banks
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

IGTV app will definitely be discontinued by Instagram

It was 2018 when Instagram announced IGTV, an independent application, linked to Instagram accounts, which was initially outlined...
Apple

Sanctions Russia, Apple Pay makes the first cuts: removed two Russian banks

The first Russian bank to end its partnership with Apple Pay prematurely is Novikombank, disappeared from the list...
Apps

The magic eraser reaches more Samsung mobiles: this is how one of the best “exclusive” functions of the Galaxy S22 works

With the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 in all its varieties, two new functions...
How to?

Steam Deck is here: Valve officially launches its first portable console

Delayed numerous times, yesterday Valve finally confirmed that the launch of the Steam Deck was already official, beginning...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.