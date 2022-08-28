Igniterr, a platform that helps you create your own training academy quickly and easily

Speaking of a LMS (Learning System Management) is referring to a software equipped with functions that allow the creation, management, organization and provision of online training to people interested in training and acquiring knowledge in the use of a product, service or digital tool.

In this sense, there is a platform called that provides people with the necessary resources to effectively engage their users with the product or service they offer through the Internet. creation of your own training ; all this in less than 15 minutes.

- Advertisement -

So with Igniterr you can have the opportunity to guide your users to success and engage them with your product organically.

Characteristics of Igniter

Among the aspects that make Igniterr stand out are:

Easy to use LMS

Igniterr is a platform with which you it will be easy to start and that will adapt to your circumstances and needs as you scale.

multi-tier content streams

- Advertisement -

Igniter has a flexible structure, so that you can adjust it to your work style and the learning process of its users.

Works with intercom

Thanks to its compatibility with Intercom, Igniterr puts at your disposal a channel where you can have the possibility of maintain centralized and synchronized communication with your users and thus enhance your teaching process.

To access the Igniterr website click HERE.