iFood platform offers technology scholarships for women

Published on

By Abraham
iFood platform offers technology scholarships for women
Potência Tech, a program promoted by iFoodannounced the distribution of 415 women-only scholarships for free technology courses. Opportunities are in important areas of the segment and registration is open for a limited time.

According to the platform, the first course with exclusive vacancies for women is the Web Programming for Beginners. Altogether, they are 375 vacancies, distributed in partnership with WoMakersCode, and thes interested must apply by March 13th.


The second course available is that of Immersion in the Javascript language, which made 40 vacancies available in partnership with the Reprograma initiative. They are 240 hours of online classes (live) and as iEntries go until next April 13th.

Applications must be made by Potência Tech platform. In addition, this month, iFood highlighted that it supports the Women and Careers in Technology Meeting, by Womakers Code, the largest technology community made up of women in Latin America.

Potência Tech’s actions are part of the commitments assumed by iFood, two years ago, to train and employ 25,000 people by 2025. It is worth mentioning that the platform is also offering free digital literacy courses via WhatsApp.

“We believe that plurality and collaboration are essential ingredients for us to continue innovating. The multiple views of the world are capable of causing changes and transformations that society wants and needs at this moment”, explains Luanna Luna, head of education at iFood.

And you, will you take advantage of this opportunity? Tell us in the comments down below!

More like this

