iFood platform offers technology scholarships for women

Potência Tech, a program promoted by iFoodannounced the distribution of 415 women-only scholarships for free technology courses. Opportunities are in important areas of the segment and registration is open for a limited time. According to the platform, the first course with exclusive vacancies for women is the Web Programming for Beginners. Altogether, they are 375 vacancies, distributed in partnership with WoMakersCode, and thes interested must apply by March 13th.





The second course available is that of Immersion in the Javascript language, which made 40 vacancies available in partnership with the Reprograma initiative. They are 240 hours of online classes (live) and as iEntries go until next April 13th. Applications must be made by Potência Tech platform. In addition, this month, iFood highlighted that it supports the Women and Careers in Technology Meeting, by Womakers Code, the largest technology community made up of women in Latin America.