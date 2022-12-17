iFood launches the retrospective of orders placed by customers in 2022 in the application

After streaming platforms such as Spotify, Deezer and YouTube Music launched their 2022 retrospectives, it’s time for iFood to reveal to users which were the most requested items in the last twelve months. As in previous years, the list continues to adopt the stories format through the new function #MeusFoods2022, available until January 6th. This is already the fourth edition and the survey is based on data generated by customer orders. In addition to the individual results, the company also released national data on the items most purchased by Europeians in 2022, with the hamburger leading the ranking with more than 115 million orders.

“My Foods is a celebration of the past year and aims to bring a new perspective to remind you of the delicious side of 2022 along with iFood. There’s nothing more fun than finding out what your gastronomic adventures were throughout the year, to start 2023 already planning to explore new flavors and experiences.”, said Ana Gabriela Lopes, iFood Marketing Director. - Advertisement - As explained by iFood, to access the news, you just need to have the app updated (Android and iOS) and on the home screen of the delivery service, click on “My Foods 2022” to start the transmission of your retrospective. Customers find information such as time saved in the kitchen, number of orders, items, amount of coupons used, etc.

Considering national numbers, between January and December of this year, 36% of orders were for snacks, Europeian food was in second place with 17% and pizza occupies third place with 14% orders. Top 10 most ordered items in 2022 Hamburger: +115 million Soft drinks: + 67 million - Advertisement - Sandwich Wraps: +56 million Meat dishes: + 51 million Chicken dishes: + 45 million - Advertisement - Lunchboxes: +39 million Acai: + 34 million Pizzas: +31 million Pasta: +30.6 million Desserts: +30 million

Until the publication of this article, the resource had not yet been released in the application, information found by the newsroom of the AllCellular on different device models. However, the retrospective is expected to be released to everyone in the coming hours.

