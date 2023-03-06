5G News
iFood and Microsoft launch free digital literacy courses via WhatsApp

By Abraham
iFood and Microsoft launch free digital literacy courses via WhatsApp
the delivery platform iFood and the Microsoft announced the launch of two training trails focused on digital literacy. The courses are Totally free and taught via WhatsApp for those interested in learning about this universe.

According to the companies, the courses use an educational methodology based on microlearning. To access the contents, interested parties will interact with an electronic assistant on WhatsApp after making the registration through the website.


The assistant will give commands for the user to choose the appropriate options and the course is taught through the platform in a simple, fast way and can be done by the cell phone itself. The initiative is part of the Potência Tech platform.

The two trails launched in partnership with Microsoft are aimed at people who want to take their first step into the digital world or who want to learn about new tools that can support their day-to-day work, for example.

The so-called “Track 1” seeks to teach the interested person to use a computer on a daily basis. The operation, types and formats of computers are covered, as well as basic notions about internet browsing and elements of the operating system.

“Trilha 2” has digital tools for work, focused on Microsoft Word and Excel. It is aimed at those who already have basic computer skills and want to learn more about text and spreadsheet editing software.


Each trail is made up of eight 5-minute lessons each, which can be completed in up to six months. Participants have a service team for cases of doubt. To enroll in the courses, interested parties must access this site.

