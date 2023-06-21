iFixit Takes Apart Mac Pro 2023 and Shows It Can’t Upgrade RAM

O iFixit solved disassemble the new mac pro, just like it did with the 2019 version of Apple’s computer. In this way, in addition to several details and some similarities, it was clear that the device does not allow the user to upgrade the machine in this new generation.

The disassembly was posted on video on the team’s channel, which over almost 4 minutes showed various aspects of the internal components of the new apple product. In this sense, it was possible to notice that the company uses the same cooling solution implemented in the generation with Intel processor.