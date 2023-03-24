5G News
iFixit disassembles 14-inch MacBook Pro and finds screen swap issue

iFixit disassembles 14-inch MacBook Pro and finds screen swap issue

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
iFixit disassembles 14-inch MacBook Pro and finds screen swap issue
1679684212 ifixit disassembles 14 inch macbook pro and finds screen swap issue.jpeg
Last Thursday (23), iFixit published a report that investigates complaints from Apple users regarding the process of replacing the screen of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, a state-of-the-art laptop that, despite its high performance, has been receiving criticism regarding the steps retina display repair service with True Tone technology.

This alleged defect in the design of the notebook affects both versions with M1 Pro/Max and M2 Pro/Max chips, displaying an artifact at the top of the screen after component replacement. Screen replacement causes not only artifact on screen, but also disables True Tone functionfeature that changes the screen contrast according to the light in the environment.

According to experts, the version equipped with a 16-inch screen does not exhibit any problem with changing the screen, so apparently it is a fault in the 14-inch variant. There are claims that the defect arises even using official Apple parts purchased through the Self Service Repair individual maintenance program.

These characteristics suggest that Apple’s OEM screens are facing a software problem rather than a hardware one, which may be resolved in the future by the company — the manufacturer has not confirmed the possibility of releasing an update to fix this problem, so artifacts should continue to appear in exchanges of the screen.

What is Amazon’s interest in Latin American SMEs?

Defect at the top of the iFixit screen. | Photo: Reproduction/iFixit.

“My understanding is that there has to be some sort of factory calibration and some sort of aging data store running to keep the backlight consistent over time,” said Hector Martin of the project, Asahi Linux.

“Apple may resolve this issue by pushing an update, releasing the calibration firmware, or at the very least allowing DIY’ers to turn on and use the System Configurator via the Self Service Repair program,” says iFixit.

Do you plan to invest in an Apple laptop this year? Tell us, comment!

