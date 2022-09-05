IFA 2022: TECNO MEGABOOK T1 is announced with metal body and battery for 3 days

The announcement of the TECNO T1 took place at IFA 2022 and it should arrive with several interesting features. At first, the product aims to attract the audience of generation Z with its design. In addition, it is a lightweight notebook, but does not give up its firepower and other attributes. A good example of this is that it promises an autonomy of three days of use and a 65W charger. Back to the design, it is almost 15mm thick and weighs 1.48kg. In addition, its sides have USB 3.0 and USB 3.1 ports, USB-C, card reader, headphone jack and an HDMI input.

Inside, it should also please a lot of people, with variations of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and 16/1TB. It will hit the market with an Intel Core i7 1155G7 processor and a 15.6" screen with Full HD resolution and IPS technology, in addition to a brightness that can reach 350 nits. On the security side, the MEGABOOK T1 will have a fingerprint sensor, which will be located on the product's power button. His audio promises to be more immersive, with a system called TECNO VOC developed by the brand itself and which should work in conjunction with artificial intelligence.



