IFA 2022: Purebook Fold and Lite are announced by OFF Global and Nokia for the entry-level segment

The new Purebook Fold and Lite notebooks were launched for the - segment by the OFF and Nokia brands. At first, both come with processors from the Intel Jesper Lake line and serve the public that is not so demanding and needs a device to perform simpler tasks. This is not the only manufacturer to launch laptops at the event, as TECNO was also present with its MEGABOOK T1. That said, the Fold model is a 2-in-1 laptop, with a touchscreen display and a slightly thicker thickness compared to its brother: 18.6mm versus 17.7mm. The same goes for the weight, which exceeds that of the lite (1.66 kg against 1.47 kg). These are details that can get in the way of using the product in tablet mode

The Purebook Lite, on the other hand, is thinner and lighter, making it very useful to carry if you need to go to work or college. Both will be equipped with Intel Pentium 6000, 4 cores and 4 threads that operate at speeds of up to 3.3GHz. Likewise, both have IPS-type screens in Full HD resolution and maximum brightness of 250 nits. - Advertisement - There are three colors available for purchase (blue, red and black) and the chassis is made of plastic, although it is a good quality one. The video card is of the integrated type, with Intel UHD Graphics and the products come with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and the possibility of expansion by MicroSD.

announced-by-OFF.jpeg" width="660" height="439">

