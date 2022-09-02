IFA 2022: Philips Hue music sync will be integrated into Samsung SmartThings

After rumors that Hue, an application that allows you to control Philips and Signify smart bulbs, would have an integration with SmartThings, the brands officially announced this partnership during IFA 2022 in Berlin. In this case, the resource will be Sync for the Hue bulbs which should be released by the end of this year for SmartThings users on Galaxy phones.

This feature should really please anyone who wants to have a very colorful and frenetic party, as Music Sync adjusts the lighting and colors of the smart bulbs based on the beats of the songs. THE The novelty should reach the Samsung app through an updateand its compatibility shouldn’t be limited to streaming services like Spotify, as it doesn’t rely on APIs — it simply works with any audio source by analyzing the audio output and syncing the Philips Hue lights to the beat.