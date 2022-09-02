IFA 2022: Philips Hue music sync will be integrated into Samsung SmartThings

After rumors that philips Hue, an application that allows you to control Philips and Signify smart bulbs, would have an integration with samsung SmartThings, the brands officially announced this partnership during IFA 2022 in Berlin. In this case, the resource will be Music Sync for the Hue bulbs which should be released by the end of this year for SmartThings users on Galaxy phones.
This feature should really please anyone who wants to have a very colorful and frenetic party, as Music Sync adjusts the lighting and colors of the smart bulbs based on the beats of the songs. THE The novelty should reach the Samsung app through an updateand its compatibility shouldn’t be limited to streaming services like Spotify, as it doesn’t rely on APIs — it simply works with any audio source by analyzing the audio output and syncing the Philips Hue lights to the beat.
In parallel, Philips Hue also has a particular integration with Spotify, which requires specific song or playlist metadata so the lighting system knows when and how to sync to the beat. It won’t be the same technology that arrives in the SmartThings update, as it will rely on abrupt changes in volume levels to determine the beat of the sound and then sync with the lamps.

Philips took advantage of the event in Berlin to announce new lights, including a PC light strip that works with the sync app, on models for displays from 24 to 27 inches (£129.99), 32 to 34 inches (£149.99). $890) and for setups with three monitors (£219.99 — £1,300). There’s even a new feature built into Corsair’s iCUE app, so lights sync with other peripherals.
Other new products include a new Tunable Filament Candle Bulb (£39.99 – £230), a new series of bright and stylish “Lightguide” bulbs that fall somewhere between the filament and regular bulb series (from £74.99) and a 0.75-inch slim downlight for the US market aimed at basements and low-ceiling bathrooms.