IFA 2022: LG presents its OLED Flex TV, a flexible screen that wants to revolutionize gaming

LG introduced a new television called OLED Flex. With a size of 42 inches, it has the particularity of being equipped with a screen. The user can thus choose between a flat and curved display, perfect for video games.

Could the next evolution of screens be flexibility? LG thinks so and unveils its first screen capable of having both a flat and a curved display. Her name : the OLED Flex, or the LX3. It can thus bend according to the desire of the user.

It’s a 42-inch (as the name suggests) OLED display. he can adjust to different positions. From flat, it can curve slightly to reach an arc of 900R. A curved slab is much more pleasant for the game and allows you to better understand the elements on the edges.

LG presents a screen that folds for you

LG specifies the operation of its screen in its press release. Using a remote control, it is possible to go from a flat slab to a curved one. She twists and turns before our astonished eyes. This is a preset that can be modified, since it can bend over twenty levels. A technology that we have already seen on the Corsair Xeneon Flex monitor.

LG promises that its curved panel offers the same display quality as its normal panels. In addition, the South Korean manufacturer offers an interface dedicated to gaming in its TV, with for example quick access to popular games or streaming applications like Twitch or Youtube. Moreover, the connection between your TV box and your computer is made easier by the internal software (Switching HUB). LG therefore really seeks to make the LX3 versatile and suitable for all uses. Tired of watching your flat TV? Connect the screen to your PC with a simple click and bend it for a gaming session. The icing on the cake, the firm promises full connectivity at the back, enough to connect its peripherals.

At the moment, this product has no price or release date. However, LG is presenting it on its stand at the IFA in Berlin and we may have more information about it in the coming days.