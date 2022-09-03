IFA 2022: Lenovo Glasses T1 offers Full HD OLED displays via USB-C cable

After announcing new laptops and tablets during IFA 2022, the company also showed last Thursday (1st) its new T1 glasses, which glue two OLED screens with Full HD resolution to users’ eyes via USB-C . Note, then, that is not a device focused on virtual or augmented reality, but on productivityespecially for those who, for some reason, want to be very close to their monitor — and with a lot of privacy. This wearable monitor, so to speak, is similar to other smart glasses like the NxtWear Air from TCL or the Nreal Air, which has a screen refresh rate of 90Hz — higher than the 60 Hz of this Lenovo novelty. In this case, it is an accessory that does not have many mobility options, since the user must be directly connected to a monitor, TV or cell phone with the USB-C cable. Still, it can be an interesting option for those who want to simulate an immersive experience watching movies, playing games, working, etc.

If you want to use the glasses with iOS devices like your iPhone, you'll have to buy the HDMI adapter from Lenovo as well as the Digital AV adapter from Apple — maybe in the future we won't have any problems when the Lightning cable on iPhones is replaced by the standard USB- Ç.

The T1 glasses also work with Motorola's "Ready For" secondary interface, which allows you to use desktop-style applications.