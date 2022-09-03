IFA 2022: Lenovo Glasses T1 offers Full HD OLED displays via USB-C cable

After announcing new laptops and tablets during IFA 2022, the company also showed last Thursday (1st) its new lenovo glasses T1 glasses, which glue two OLED screens with Full HD resolution to users’ eyes via USB-C cable. Note, then, that is not a device focused on virtual or augmented reality, but on productivityespecially for those who, for some reason, want to be very close to their monitor — and with a lot of privacy.
This wearable monitor, so to speak, is similar to other smart glasses like the NxtWear Air from TCL or the Nreal Air, which has a screen refresh rate of 90Hz — higher than the 60 Hz of this Lenovo novelty. In this case, it is an accessory that does not have many mobility options, since the user must be directly connected to a monitor, TV or cell phone with the USB-C cable. Still, it can be an interesting option for those who want to simulate an immersive experience watching movies, playing games, working, etc.
If you want to use the glasses with iOS devices like your iPhone, you’ll have to buy the HDMI adapter from Lenovo as well as the Digital AV adapter from Apple — maybe in the future we won’t have any problems when the Lightning cable on iPhones is replaced by the standard USB- Ç.
The T1 glasses also work with Motorola’s “Ready For” secondary interface, which allows you to use desktop-style applications.
The glasses also come with several nose pads that will be useful for extended wear and a frame for prescription lenses in case the wearer needs it. The T1 glasses are battery powered but can draw power from the devices they are connected to. They also have built-in speakers in case you just want the video to be private.
Like many other display glasses, the Lenovo Glasses T1 will be launched for the Chinese market first. They are called Lenovo Yoga glasses in China and will arrive by the end of the year. The company also plans to launch them in “selected markets” in late 2023, but has not released any pricing.