IFA 2022: Harman expands range of Bluetooth headphones, speakers and soundbars

JBL and Kardon announced last Wednesday (31), the launch of new audio devices that arrive to integrate the brands’ product catalog in wireless , speakers and soundbars. The launch took place during IFA 2022, a technology event held this week in Berlin, Germany. According to the companies, the new generation of devices brings hardware improvements and new features to meet even the most demanding users. Among the recent announcements are the JBL Tour Pro 2, a TWS phone that stands out for including a charging case with a touchscreen display to control functions.

Although this model is the highlight, JBL also presented the Tour ONE M2, a headset that has the strength of hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC, its acronym in English) and adaptive noise cancellation (True) that automatically adjusts to eliminate ambient sounds for a clean, distraction-free listening experience. Autonomy for up to 50 hours of playback — 30 hours with ANC enabled — allows the user to use the device for a long time until it needs to be recharged again. Both earphones support the brand's fast charging providing 5h of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

In addition to this new generation of headphones, the brands also presented other devices that arrive to meet different audio segments, such as the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 speaker that brings impeccable acoustics with advanced Bluetooth connectivity, in addition to manufacturing in sustainable materials that do not harm the environment. Among the other brand accessories are the JBL Go 3 Eco and JBL Clip 4 ECO speakers, devices that offer a good sound experience in line with great battery life and ecological design, in addition to an IP67 rating ensuring water and dust resistance and a carabiner. in the Clip version.

Ahead, JBL also took the opportunity to renew its own line of soundbars, officializing the JBL Bar 800, JBL Bar 500 and JBL Bar 300 models. The first one has two transducers facing up and compatibility with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound, in addition to of 10-inch subwoofers to provide a cinematic experience. This state-of-the-art technology and audio capabilities are not unique to the JBL Bar 800, as the others also support high-end bass to deliver thrilling bass thanks to the support of Dolby Atmos 3D and MultiBeam surround sound.

Technical files

Wireless headphones: JBL Tour PRO 2 Features: Adaptive noise cancellation with customizable ANC and ambient sound

10mm dynamic transducers engineered with legendary JBL PRO sound

Customizable listening experience with Personi-fi 2.0

JBL Immersive Spatial Sound

Up to 40 hours total music playback time: 10 hours in the headphones and 30 more hours in the case

Seamless calls with 6 microphones and VoiceAware

Bluetooth 5.3 LE connection

Oval Tubes with various tip sizes for comfort, performance and sealing JBL Tour ONE M2 Features: Adaptive noise cancellation with customizable ANC and ambient sound

40mm dynamic transducers tuned with legendary JBL PRO sound

Customizable listening experience with Personi-fi 2.0

Superior calling with 4-mic technology and VoiceAware

JBL Immersive Spatial Sound

Up to 50 hours total playback, up to 30 hours with ANC enabled

Bluetooth 5.3 LE connection

Comfortable, compact and foldable design, weighing only 268 g

JBL Go 3 Echo features: JBL Pro Sound

Constructed with 90% recycled plastic and 100% recycled fabric

5 hours of playback

IP67 water and dust protection

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C charging

Ecologically correct packaging developed by JBL, based on recyclable paper and printing with soy ink. JBL Clip 4 Echo features: JBL Pro Sound

Constructed with 90% recycled plastic and 100% recycled fabric

10 hours of playback

IP67 water and dust protection

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C charging

Ecologically correct packaging developed by JBL, based on recyclable paper and printing with soy ink.