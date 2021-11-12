If your startup were “The Squid Game”, what game would it fit into?

Taking advantage of the success of the Netflix series The Squid Game, a «simulator for startups» has been born, an online questionnaire that tells us which game we fit into after answering a series of questions.

As soon as you enter the project, and without the need for registration, the questions begin. We will have to answer questions related to why we want to start a business, what we are willing to pay, how aggressive we are in undertaking, the knowledge we have of the market, the money we need to start … a series of questions that help the system to get to know our project better.

Once the round of questions is finished, we will see the result, a capture of a part of the series identifying one of the games of the same. In my case the rope game came out, and the justification was the following:

Tug of war is a game that has been played around the world for centuries because it captures many aspects of the drive that drives humans to compete. […] making the competition directly between the players, rather than between the players and the organization. Similarly, the tug of war in the startup world is the first time you realize that the competition is not between you and the market’s ruling monopolies (for whom you don’t really pose a credible threat), but which is between you and other startups on the market. This change establishes the factionalism and backstabbing that pervades subsequent episodes of Squid Game, as well as the Startup world.

In the final text they expand on the reasons for the choice, and help to understand where we are going to get before starting to lay bricks.

[…] This is the point where you start to realize that there can only be one winner. The market does not have enough space for you and your rivals.

Logically, it must be read with a grain of salt, because each project is different, and it is not the same to have a global startup than one focused on local needs.

The questionnaire was carried out by outgrow, a company that carries out this type of activity for different needs.