If you want an iPhone or iPad for Christmas, you’d better …

We all know that Christmas, the time for gifts from our own and from others, is a date where the most desired products are soon sold out. For this reason, companies increase their production months before so that there is no lack of stock. However, sometimes problems arise that make things not go as planned. That is what has happened in the manufacturing chain of the iPhone and iPad. That you better buy it now if you want to secure one for Christmas or Kings.

Supply chain problems and energy restrictions in China are causing a drop in iPhone and iPad production

According to a new report from Nikkei Asia, iPhone and iPad assembly stopped for days due to supply chain problems and energy restrictions in China. A supply chain manager stated that this had never happened before.

The point is that hunger has been combined with the desire to eat. I explain. Between the fact that there is a lack of stock in the chips and that it has coincided with holidays in China, they have taken advantage and stopped production. “There was no point in working under those conditions.” It is true that this had never happened before as the Chinese golden party marked the starting gun for a greater production of Apple devices.