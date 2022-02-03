If you use Windows 11, this tool will help you sleep better at night

Since last October we can enjoy Windows 11, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system that has some features that make a difference with the previous version. It is true that there are some aesthetic changes that have not finished liking, although you can always put the Start menu back in its original position, but in general we can say that the work done by the Redmond-based giant is commendable. We have already told you about some tools that you should not know about. And one of the most important is the protection of your eyes. To begin with, the light that computers emit can be very annoying, so nothing better than activating the dark mode in Windows 11. But there is another tool that you should not ignore: the Night Light mode. This is how the Night Light mode is activated in Windows 11 We are talking about a very simple tool to use and that you can configure to offer warmer colors on the screen at certain times of the day. It has been shown that this light is very bad before going to sleep, since it tricks the human brain into believing that it is daytime, so if you have trouble falling asleep after a marathon day in front of the computer, this may be the main reason of your problem. Luckily, the team behind the development of the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system has devised a system so that you can sleep a little better even if you have used your laptop until late at night. We are talking about the Night Light mode, a function that you can activate in a very simple way so that your PC or laptop does not keep you awake at night. Let’s see the steps you need to follow. First of all, you must enter the Windows 11 configuration menu. Now, within the available options, click on System. A drop-down menu will open with different options, look for Screen and click on it. Now, within the new menu that has been opened, select the Night Light function. If you have followed our instructions, you will see that you have accessed a new menu that will allow you to choose the intensity of the colors and the time at which the Night Light is activated. A very simple tool to use and that can save you more than one headache, so seeing how easy it is to activate it, don’t hesitate to try this Windows 11 tool to avoid having a hard time falling asleep at night. >