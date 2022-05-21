If you use Windows 10 you should install this patch

Although the great protagonist, in terms of information, is Windows 11, we must not forget that at the end of April, and according to data from StatCounter, Windows 10 accounted for about three out of four of the active installations Windows, with 73.12%, followed by Windows 7 with 12.67% and Windows 11 in third position, with a fairly modest 8.91%. In other words, Windows 10 is still by far the most widely used Microsoft operating system today.

And this is quite understandable, since Windows 11, for many people, it is not yet mature enough. Many await the arrival of the 22H2 update, which promises to mark an important change in this regard, and on the other hand there are people who, due to the requirements set by Microsoft, do not have the possibility of updating even if they wanted to. Windows 10 is, on the contrary, a very mature and quite secure option, which also still has several years of life cycle left.

Now, this does not mean that we can completely unconcern and trust that everything will always go smoothly. Unfortunately, updates are still a relatively common source of problems. As a general rule, they solve problems, add improvements and so on, but sometimes they can give us the occasional displeasure. And although the last cases we have seen in this regard have affected Windows 11, this time the problem is found in one for Windows 10.

More specifically, we talk about the KB5011831 update for Windows 10, an update posted about a month ago, on April 24. This corrected a good collection of failures, but in return it brings a new and unexpected one, and that is that computers with AMD and Intel processors of their most recent generations cannot install software from the Microsoft Storethe application store of the operating system.

The affected systems have, as common denominators, use Windows 10, have installed said update and that the processor of their PC has CET technology (Control-flow Enforcement Technology) from Intel or Shadow Stack, the equivalent of AMD aimed at mitigating certain riskyou security. We speak, therefore, ofhips from Intel Tiger Lake and Alder Lake, and from Ryzen 5000 and the latest Zen 3+ Ryzen 6000 series.

Windows 10 users affected by this issue encounter, when trying to install an app from the Microsoft Store, a message that displays the cryptic error code 0xC002001B. As much as they insist on trying it is impossible, they will not be able to install software from the store.

The good news is that Microsoft has already released an out-of-band patch (that is, you must download and install it manually) to solve the problem. You can find the application tools for the affected versions of Windows 10 on this page and, according to Redmond, once the patch is applied, everything will work normally again in Windows 10.