If you use WhatsApp on your computer, there is a novelty that you will love

One of the most anticipated novelties of , due to the implications it has for its use, is the arrival of the function that will allow you to edit the messages that have been sent. After more than ten years in the market, and with rivals such as Telegram offering this possibility, it is something that did not make much sense not to be allowed. The fact is that the firm has already started testing. To date, all the data that was known regarding this new option in the messaging application corresponded to the version for iOS or Android. And, for this reason, more than one wondered if this possibility also existed in those used with Windows or macOS s. And, finally, we have the first effective information that it will be so. This is obviously excellent news as the number of users doing this is constantly increasing. The interface of this new WhatsApp function has been revealed To begin with, it must be said that the tests in these developments are already a reality, although the data that has been known corresponds to the development that works in the Windows operating system that, right now, it is the most advanced. Another detail that is important to know is that things are not very advanced at the moment, since this function cannot be used in the trial version of WhatsApp: internal screenshots of how the new will be implemented have simply been seen. function. In the previous image you can see how the interface will be in which any type of edition can be carried out. And, the truth is that the firm owned by Meta has not eaten much head and has sought above all simplicity. Simply, when the message to be modified is selected, a screen is entered in which what is written can be eliminated in a box to correct the existing error. What it has to do with multimedia content, at the moment is not known. Options expected in this function Some of the important ones is that everything indicates that, unlike what happens with editing on Twitter, there will be no limit when it comes to making changes to the messages. In addition, it remains to be seen if a history of changes is kept, something that may be important to know what has been edited and if there is something among the modifications that can be considered a crime or similar. Nor does it seem that WhatsApp is going to establish a maximum date in which, if it has been exceeded, it will not be possible to change what is in a message of an individual or group chat. But, obviously, all this will be known exactly when the company makes this new function official… something that is expected to happen before the end of this year. >