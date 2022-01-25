If you use Safari very carefully with the data of your Google account, they could be leaked

Safari is the name of the browser owned by Apple that has been installed natively on all Macs in the house, mobile phones and tablets, so within the Cupertino ecosystem it has a lot of prestige and use. In addition, those of Tim Cook in recent years have not hesitated to update it and add all imaginable new features with the intention of increasing its share of popularity. Even so, it seems that the Americans still haven’t got the hang of shielding Safari properly, and in the same way as within the mobile ecosystem, the threat that hangs over this browser now also extends its tentacles to computers. Not only the iPhone or the iPad, that too, but the apple computers. A serious and important exploit What the FingerprintJS researchers have discovered is nothing more than the existence of an exploit capable of offering potential attackers all our browsing information practically in real time, in addition to other advantages such as accessing information private from our Google account. And that directly affects all known versions of the browser, as well as those compatible with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The problem lies in a component used by these browsers (IndexedDB) and which is used to store information from the browsing session with the browser, so any intrusion into that site causes some sort of data leak to occur. To reassure us, they warn us that not all information is compromised, but it is, for example, our Google account username, our avatar and some other data. At the same time, this exploit also exposes our browsing history, so a fake site that takes advantage of this flaw could know exactly all the websites we have visited up to that point, even in real time, as We jump from one page to another. Now, do you think this problem has been closed? Unfortunately not. Apple has been aware of this bug since November 28 and, as of today, has not released any patch in order to close it. We don’t know if it will be a serious problem that requires more time to close, but almost two months certainly seems like a long time to keep your Safari users at risk of what potential hackers do. >